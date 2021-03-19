Former Chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen says he was removed from office because of the rumours that he met Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dubai.

The former CJN also said he was not given the chance to defend himself over the allegation that he freed high-profile criminals.

Onnoghen made this known while speaking at a book launch in Abuja on Friday, March 19, 2021.

You’ll recall that President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen as the CJN barely a month to the 2019 general election and swore in Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

His suspension was based on a controversial order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The CCT thereafter convicted him for breaching the code of conduct for public officers and also banned him from holding public office for 10 years.

Meanwhile, he had already resigned after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended him for compulsory retirement.

Onnoghen said, “There were rumours that I met with Atiku in Dubai. But as I am talking here today, I have never met Atiku one on one in my life. As if that was not enough, I was also accused of setting free, some high-profile criminals, whereas I ceased to be a high court judge as far back as 1978,” he said.

“In supreme court, I did not sit alone, we sat in panel. In all these rumours and outright accusations, I was not given the opportunity to defend myself.

“Let me make it clear that the office of the CJN was not for Onnoghen, but for all Nigerians who swore to guide and protect the constitution of the federal republic.

“As I have said severally, judicial officers must be courageous. And I want to beg all serving judicial officers not to be discouraged by what happened to me in the hand of the executive arm of the government.”

The former CJN advised judges in the country to always insist on justice saying the country is doomed without justice.

He also warned that the appointment of judicial officers must never be allowed to be politicised.

Onnoghen further maintained that during his tenure as CJN, the judiciary was not Nigeria’s problem but those who had no regard for the rule of law.