Obiano stated this while swearing in two new judges in Awka on Wednesday.

“Discharge justice without fear or favour and work hard to help in repositioning the judiciary,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two new judges are Mrs Victoria Nwoye, who was formerly at the Customary Court, Abuja and Mr Onyinye Anumonye, a private lawyer.

While promising to continue to support the judiciary, the governor enjoined judicial officers to facilitate litigation processes so as to decongest the correctional centres.

He commended the state Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and the National Judicial Council (NJC) for making the appointments possible.

Obiano promised that his administration would ensure that judges in the state received their emoluments and other entitlements promptly.

Earlier, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Uju Nwogu, commended the Obiano-led administration for taking some measures to promote the welfare of the judiciary.

One of the new judges, Justice Anumonye, commended the governor for finding them worthy for the positions, describing their appointment as “a call for greater service.”