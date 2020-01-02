Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has for the umpteenth time tackled the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole for allegedly presenting himself as a political godfather in the state.

Obaseki said godfatherism threatens the democratic rights of the people, adding that he has a mission to end the practice in Edo state.

Explaining how he joined politics, the governor said Oshiomhole invited him to join hands with him to fight against the practice of godfatherism in the state.

He said he believed and followed Oshiomhole, who was the governor of the state then to fight the practice.

He said, “Comrade Oshiomhole came to me, asking that we join forces to fight and bring an end to the practice of godfatherism in the state.

“The partnership helped us in changing the narrative of development in the state. This led me into politics. I am into politics to better the lives of Edo people. We believed Oshiomhole and followed him to fight godfatherism.

“He said godfatherism is not good but today he is saying godfatherism is good. He said let the people lead but today he wants to lead the people, against their interest.”

Obaseki wondered why Oshiomhole, who started the fight against the practice is now “reneging on the mandate.”

While urging the people to vote for him for second term, the governor said he is into politics to better their lives.

“I am in politics to improve the life of Edo people. We have done more in three years with less resources. Imagine what will happen in eight years.”

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman recently said that he’s not interested in becoming a godfather to Obaseki.

In a recent interview, Oshiomhole said he feels embarrassed when people say he seeks to be the godfather of politics in Edo state.