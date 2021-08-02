RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC to use camp court to punish corps members for gambling, cultism

NYSC won't hesitate to sanction any of its erring corps members.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) [Punch]

Mrs Mary Chikezie, Ekiti Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the scheme will soon inaugurate a Camp Court to try erring corps members.

Chikezie said this on Monday during the Swearing-in of the 2021 Batch 'B' Stream 1 corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Emure, in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Addressing the corps members, she charged them to always uphold the values of the scheme, saying the scheme would not hesitate to sanction any of its erring corps members.

"Shun all negative vices like drunkenness, gambling and cultism among others as we will be witnessing the inauguration of the camp court in no distant time.

"This court will try erring corps members and appropriate sanctions will be meted to such individuals in accordance with our Bye-Laws," she said.

She also reiterated the commitment of the scheme to equipping Nigerian youths with the right knowledge, skills and ability for smooth transit into the larger society.

The state coordinator said the objectives of the founding fathers were to inculcate right attitude in Nigerian youths and the spirit of self-reliance among others.

"NYSC scheme has designed the service year to develop the nation's youth, both physically and intellectually.

"We are committed to equip you with the requisite knowledge, skills and ability to transit smoothly into the larger society," the NYSC state coordinator said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the administering of Oath of Allegiance to 1,780 corps members by the Chief Justice of Ekiti state, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

Adeyeye was represented by the state Registrar, Mr Ariyibi Apuabi.



