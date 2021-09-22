RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPA confirms fire outbreak at its headquarters in Lagos

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday, said there was an early morning fire incident at a wing of its headquarters in Lagos.

Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications made this known in a statement in Lagos.

He said that the fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge affected three offices on the 6th floor of the Broad Street wing of NPA headquarters.

“Operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

“In line with safety protocols, the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The fire affected one office where two desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot,” he said.

Alakija said the management appreciated the prompt response and professionalism of the firemen and personnel of the NPA security department.

He assured that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored, while operations continue without any disruption.

