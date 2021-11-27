Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

In a ruling on Friday, November 26, 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, specifically held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism.

Reacting to the development, the youths council in a statement jointly signed by its President, Isah Abubakar and its Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mock Samuel Kure said it received the court’s ruling with joy.

“We will welcome full military operation in Northwestern and North Central parts of the country as it is happening in Northeast against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements which have drastically reduced their activities.” the group said.

“The Northern Youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large”.