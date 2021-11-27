RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern Youths welcome military operation in the north as court declares bandits as terrorists

The group also urged the armed forces to go all out to crush anyone seen given the bandits moral support.

Bandits (Naija News)
Following the declaration of bandits in the north as terrorists, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria says it will welcome full military operation in the region to deal with bandits.

In a ruling on Friday, November 26, 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, specifically held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism.

Reacting to the development, the youths council in a statement jointly signed by its President, Isah Abubakar and its Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mock Samuel Kure said it received the court’s ruling with joy.

“We will welcome full military operation in Northwestern and North Central parts of the country as it is happening in Northeast against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements which have drastically reduced their activities.” the group said.

“The Northern Youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large”.

The group also urged the armed forces to go all out to crush anyone that gives the bandits moral support be it materially, morally or otherwise no matter how highly or lowly placed.

