Nnamdi Kanu: 10 Things Biafra leader said

Self-proclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, addressed his supporters and fans on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Kanu, who hasn’t been seen publicly since September 14, 2017, made a special picture and video appearance from Israel on Friday, October 20, 2018.

Kanu fled his father’s compound in Afaraukwu, Abia State, in September of 2017 after soldiers deployed to the Southeast for ‘Operation Python Dance’ allegedly stormed the house and tore the place down.

There were insinuations that Kanu was killed during the operation, but his re-appearance last week and a statement from his associates and family members, have now put paid to those.

Kanu’s broadcast from Israel is still being talked about.

Here are 10 talking points from his speech:

1. Kanu says he’ll be bringing back hell with him

In a husky tone, Kanu thundered—“my dear fellow Biafrans, I have returned full time and I’m coming back and I’ll bring hell with me".

2. Kanu loves calling Nigeria ‘Zoo’

“I promised the Zoo that I will be coming to Biafra and I came. I do not recognise the court of the Zoo. I want the people of the Middle Belt to rise and join IPOB," Kanu said.

Recall that Kanu was facing trial in Nigeria for illegal possession of firearms, gun-running, treasonable felony and secession. He was still on bail when he disappeared.

3. He explains how he got out of the country

According to Kanu,"IPOB military intelligence evacuated me from my compound when the Army of the Zoo attacked me. I am in Israel and the efficiency of MOSSAD (Israeli intelligence agency) will be replicated in Biafra, we shall hunt everyone down to avenge the death of IPOB members".

4. Kanu had nice words for Fayose who is standing trial for corruption

“I want to send my solidarity to Governor Fayose and assure him that Biafra will stand by him in this hour of need. We will have a special place for him in Biafra, I thank all my sureties that stood by me, my unavailability was forced on me," Kanu said.

5. The python dancers killed Kanu’s dog

In Kanu’s words; “The Army of the zoo killed my dog Jack and few other people in my compound, I am sorry for what my sureties are passing through but I want to assure them that they will have a special place in Biafra. I shall not be honouring the court invitation”.

6. Kanu says he didn’t jump bail

“The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy in law. I did not jump bail. On the 14th of September 2017, the terrorists of the zoo came to kill me, they know if I go to court Nigeria will burn and I was forced to leave, I did not jump bail. The zoo called Nigeria cannot jail me. I will fight till the last day. Chief Justice Binta Nyako’s court failed to ask Nigerian army why they invaded my home. Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect me," Kanu said.

7. In case anyone was still in doubt, Kanu says he’s not a citizen of Nigeria

"I am not a Nigerian. I already renounced Nigeria in 2015. I am a Biafran with British Nationality. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise. I do not recognise Nigeria . I can only come to the court with UN supervision," Nnamdi Kanu thundered.

8. No election in Biafra land, Kanu swears

Here’s how he put it—“IPOB will liberate Biafra and we will not take part in any election until we get a referendum and this is not negotiable, we will achieve this by every necessary means. We thank Israel for all the contributions they made to IPOB," Kanu said.

9. The Kanu proclamation

"I decree that there is no longer South East or South South Nigeria. It shall be known as Biafra. Without referendum, nothing will happen in Nigeria. IPOB will not participate in any election and that position will never change," Kanu said.

10. Kanu says IPOB is so huge right now

"IPOB is the largest mass movement in the whole world, we will not stop until Biafra is fully restored”, he said.