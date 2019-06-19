The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says it will partner with military and para-military agencies to strengthen security on the waterways.

Mr Shaba Afeso, the Area Manager in Warri, made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen.

Afeso said that synergising with the relevant security agencies was necessary to effectively curtail the activities of criminal elements perpetrating evil in the maritime domain.

He said insecurity was not peculiar to NIWA, but a national phenomenon currently being addressed by the three tiers of government.

According to him, the security of lives and property on the waterways is paramount to NIWA, hence the need to provide adequate protection.

“In spite of the fact that the Federal Government is on top of the situation, we want to synergise with the Navy, Nigerian Army, Marine Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

“The whole essence is to have our waterways adequately secured. We also want to have an enlarged joint task force to secure lives and property of those using the waterways.

“Having an enlarged joint task force will go beyond cowing bandits.

“It is going to be a physical confrontation for those who do not want to be law-abiding,’’ he said.

Afeso, who assumed duty in May, said he had also put in place other security-related programmes in the creeks to educate the locals on the need to be security-conscious.

“A monitoring team has volunteered to educate residents in the coastal areas within his jurisdiction to enable them to know that security begins with them.

“We are putting a human relationship to this insecurity issue by engaging the stakeholders in dialogue.

“For those who will not embrace dialogue, they will be met with the toughest resistance.

“We want to beat their imagination knowing the dynamics of the Niger Delta, their hideouts and when they will probably strike,” he said.

The NIWA chief said that the authority had concluded plans to buy and distribute safety jackets to some boat operators, and to also educate them on the dangers of overloading to minimise boat mishaps.

“It is not all about wearing life jackets; we should also try not to overload our boats to avoid mishaps and possible loss of life,’’ Afeso said.