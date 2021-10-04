Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 206,138

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 74 infections reported on Sunday however represented a decline from 138 reported on Sunday.

The public health agency added that the country recorded no new death from the virus, which had claimed 2,723 lives in the country.

The NCDC said that the additional cases were from nine states, with Lagos State reporting the highest infections of the day with 36 new cases, followed by Edo (11), FCT (9), Awka Ibom (6).

Others included Sokoto (6), Delta (3), while Benue, Oyo and Rivers States reported one each.

It noted that till date, 206,138 cases have been confirmed, 194,097 cases have been discharged and 2,723 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency also noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.