RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 206,138

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continues to rise, as 74 new cases were recorded by the NCDC on Sunday.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 206,138. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 206,138. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The NCDC said on its website on Monday morning that the additional 74 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 206,138.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 74 infections reported on Sunday however represented a decline from 138 reported on Sunday.

The public health agency added that the country recorded no new death from the virus, which had claimed 2,723 lives in the country.

The NCDC said that the additional cases were from nine states, with Lagos State reporting the highest infections of the day with 36 new cases, followed by Edo (11), FCT (9), Awka Ibom (6).

Others included Sokoto (6), Delta (3), while Benue, Oyo and Rivers States reported one each.

It noted that till date, 206,138 cases have been confirmed, 194,097 cases have been discharged and 2,723 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency also noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC stated that over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s estimated 200 million population have been tested.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigerian children are active participants in Independence Day celebrations, but millions of them are out of school, and those in school have become target practice for terrorists [Presidency]

Read Chidiogo Akunyili's tribute to her father killed by gunmen in Anambra

Chidiogo Akunyili with her dad Chike on her wedding day (Instagram, Chidiogo Akunyili)