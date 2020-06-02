Nigeria has recorded 416 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the country’s total to 10,578 novel coronavirus cases as of June 1, 2020.

Lagos, the nation’s most populous city and commercial capital continues to record the most cases in a single day with 192, Edo has 41, Rivers records 33 and Kaduna comes in with 30.

Others are Kwara-23, Nasarawa-18, Borno-17, FCT (Abuja)-14, Oyo-10, Katsina-7, Abia-5, Delta-5,Adamawa-4, Kano-4, Imo-3, Ondo-3, Benue-2, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2 and Niger-1.

3,122 patients have so far recovered from the disease in Nigeria and have been discharged, while 299 have died.

Globally, over six million people have been infected with the virus, with close to half a million deaths.