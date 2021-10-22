RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria must make education a national priority - Atiku

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Atiku says a national strategy focused on digital education would allow Nigeria advance rapidly.

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, wants Nigeria to be more serious about tackling its education crisis [AFP]
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, wants Nigeria to be more serious about tackling its education crisis [AFP]

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, wants Nigeria to make education a national priority, so as to secure the country's future.

Recommended articles

The 74-year-old expressed concern about the state of education in the country in his commencement remarks at Baze University's convocation lecture on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Hundreds of students have been kidnapped from schools in numerous states, especially in the northern region, since last December, a huge spike following in the footsteps of high-profile abductions in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and Dapchi, Yobe in 2018.

The trend of abductions has forced many state governments to sometimes shut down schools and send students home to re-establish safety, a situation that has worsened Nigeria's struggles with reducing its population of out-of-school children which is the highest globally.

Atiku said on Friday Nigeria's handling of the crisis has been terrible because similar closure measures would not be engaged if economic interests are threatened.

"When schools are threatened, we don't do everything in our power to defend them. Instead, we close them and send the children home.

"Here is the terrible truth: we are failing our youth in Nigeria. And it goes far beyond the kidnapping," he said.

The former presidential candidate said Nigeria is at a critical moment in its history where it needs to educate its rapidly-expanding population.

He said Nigeria must have three focus areas starting with prioritising education with better funding and more accountability about results.

Atiku also recommended improved dedication to a better use of technology in education so as to effectively improve performance at all levels.

"And third, we must put a priority on educating girls and women, an absolutely crucial component of social, economic, and political development," he said.

He noted that a national strategy focused on digital education, and well-trained teachers, would allow Nigeria to rapidly advance as a country.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria must make education a national priority - Atiku

Nigeria must make education a national priority - Atiku

Group tells CBN not to grant fresh loans to Gombe govt

Group tells CBN not to grant fresh loans to Gombe govt

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

ISWAP in disarray as Nigerian troops kill Al-Barnawi's successor, Malam Bako

ISWAP in disarray as Nigerian troops kill Al-Barnawi's successor, Malam Bako

Lagos police arraign 34 suspects arrested during #EndSARS anniversary protest

Lagos police arraign 34 suspects arrested during #EndSARS anniversary protest

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

NCDC records 247 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]