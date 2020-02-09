Brazil’s Consul General in Nigeria, Francisco Luz, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that Vice President of Brazil, Hamilton Mourao, would lead his country’s delegation to the high level bilateral talks.

The Brazilian envoy said that the talks, initiated by the Brazilian government, would be held in collaboration with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Brazil-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce.

“This forum will witness the presence of the Vice-President of Brazil who will speak with the Nigerian business community,” Luz said.

He said that both countries would later this year launch “The Green Imperative’’ project, through which Nigerian farmers would have access to Brazilian machinery and training in agriculture.

“There is space for learning and increasing in production using the same land.

“This is what the green imperative is all about; putting all our resources in place to make sure the land produces more harvest.

“Nigeria has almost similar climate as Brazil and the potential of agriculture here is very incredible.

“In November, there will be an Agriculture Fair in Lagos and prior to that, there will be the first Brazil-Nigeria Agri-business Forum.

“We are bringing Brazilian companies that are already operating in Africa to share their experiences with first timers from Brazil and the Nigerian partners,’’ the Brazilian envoy said.

The consul general added that in the last 10 years, agriculture had been the most important driver of the Brazilian economy.

“Brazil made a Green Revolution in the 1980’s and it has been keeping the economy afloat.

“We have been beating records of green production, meat production and we just surpassed the U.S. in Soya Bean production,” Luz said.

According to him, Nigeria and Brazil have a lot in common, including, but not limited to, agricultural prowess, oil production, food and colourful carnivals.

Luz described Nigerians as resilient entrepreneurs, and lauded the ability of youths in the country to thrive under any situation they found themselves.