Abubakar gave the advice on Wednesday in Minna during an interactive session with newsmen.

According to him, politics devoid of bitterness and rancour will go a long way to promote peace, unity as well as growth of the country.

He noted that some politicians were in the habit of inciting the citizens to cause unrest and violence.

`For the sake of ourselves, it is absolutely necessary that we maintain peace, Edo election has come and gone and we have learned some lessons.

“I believe the peace in Edo will be replicated in Ondo election,’’ he said.

Abubakar said peace was needed for the development of any society, adding that no nation could develop without it.

According to him, Nigerians are getting wiser by day knowing that they will suffer aftermath of violence.

He said that in spite of challenges, Nigeria still remains the giant of Africa, adding that the country has a lot of influence and respect in decision making process in the continent.

Abubakar urged government at all levels to do more in improving the security and economy of the country.

On the 2023 presidency, Abubakar said that the issue of governance should be left to politicians who have decided to seek for the mandate of the people.

On rotation presidency, he said that issue was neither “here nor there’, adding “politicians have their own rules and regulations, all Nigerians should do is to hold them to do the right thing’’.