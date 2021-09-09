RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA begins distribution of food items to IDPs in Borno

NEMA begins distribution of food items to IDPs in Borno (Vanguard)
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the routine distribution of food items to 35,508 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

A statement on Thursday by NEMA Information Officer, North-East Zonal Office, Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said IDPs in camps and host communities were to benefit from the gesture.

Ibrahim said the distribution exercise is being led by NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Lydia Madu.

“Following an approval by the Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, staff of NEMA North-East Zonal Office led by the Zonal Coordinator, Wagami Lydia Madu have commenced the routine distribution of food items for IDPs in camps in host communities and liberated communities in Borno, the statement said.

According to Ibrahim, each house hold will receive a ration comprising rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, tomato paste and seasoning.

