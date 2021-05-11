NDLEA confirms attack on its Ohafia office in Abia

The State Commandant of the agency, Bamidele Akingbade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia that the attack took place at about 3 pm on Tuesday.

Akingbade blamed the attack on hoodlums, adding that only a section of the office complex was set ablaze.

He noted that the assailants' target was to free the suspects, being detained in the facility.

"However, the suspects were relocated out of the facility, in the wake of Monday's attack on the nearby office of the Independent National Electoral Commission," he said.

He said they recorded no casualties and that their weapons were intact, adding that important official documents were stored in a fire-proof safe.

In a swift reaction to the incident, the state government vowed that it would spare no efforts to get the masterminds of the attack.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu, government will get the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that government facilities in the state, including police formations and INEC office, have come under severe attack by gunmen in the last few days.