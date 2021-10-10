RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC reports 137 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

The agency says 195,132 cases have been cleared and discharged while 9,741 are still down with the disease across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 137 additional coronavirus infections with two deaths across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made the announcement via its verified website late on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 137 new cases indicate a decline from the 269 cases reported the previous day in Africa’s most populous nation.

The public health agency notes that the new infections have raised the total number of infections in the country to 207,616, stating that the country’s total death toll now stands at 2,745.

The centre noted that 195,132 cases had been cleared and discharged while 9,741 were still down with the disease across the country as at Oct. 9.

The NCDC added that Lagos State the epicentre of the disease was leading in the latest tally with 46 cases, followed by the FCT with 35 cases, while Kaduna State in the Northwest recorded 20 cases to rank third.

Benue recorded 13 cases, Oyo State, nine cases, followed by Kano State and Rivers with six cases each.

Ekiti State in the Southwest and Nasarawa State in the Northcentral announced a single case each.

It added that six states: Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Sokoto States reported that they recorded no cases on Oct. 9.

The public health agency noted also that Kano State reported a backlog of one death on Oct. 8.

The centre said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at level 2 had continued to coordinate national response activities on the disease.

The NCDC that over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

