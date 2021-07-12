National Assembly complex is flooded with rainwater again

The complex became the centre of national attention last month when the lobby was flooded with rainwater that leaked from its roof while lawmakers were sitting in the legislative chambers.

Workers were filmed on Monday re-enacting scenes from last month of them mopping the lobby as water continued to drip into the area.

Some workers tried to contain the spread of the water, while others scooped water into buckets to manually dispose.

Senators after last month's incidence complained that the complex was overdue for renovations.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the complex has not been upgraded in over 20 years, and that the building must be protected as an important symbol of Nigerian democracy.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 approved N37 billion for the renovation of the complex as part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration which owns the building.

The sum was considered excessive by many Nigerians who demanded its withdrawal.