Mrs Ganduje made the promise while speaking at an empowerment programme for 1, 500 women in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the member representing Tofa/Dawakin Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal constituency, Alhaji Tijjani Abdulkadir-Jobe, had empowered the 1,500 women with N10, 000 each.

She said: “If Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is re-elected, we will ensure that the number of women appointed into positions is increased.’’

She said the appointment of more women would enable them to contribute their quota towards the development of the state and country in general.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise you to make sure you vote President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as President and Governor of Kano state respectively.

“This will enable them to continue to provide the much needed dividends of democracy, especially in the area of infrastructural development,” she said.

She recalled that before the 2015 General Elections, the country had faced many challenges; but the people’s prayers for God’s intervention had prevailed and Nigeria was saved from plunging into crisis.

“God in his infinite mercy gave us Muhammadu Buhari as President and Abdullahi Ganduje as governor of Kano state.

“So we have to sustain the prayers for their victory in the 2019 General Elections to enable them consolidate on the achievements recorded,“ the Kano first lady said.

She called on all eligible voters, especially women and youths, to come out en-mass during the forthcoming general elections to ensure the success of APC candidates at state and national levels.

She used the occasion to call on eligible voters in the state who have yet to collect their PVCs to do so immediately in order to enable them exercise their civic responsibility of voting.

Earlier in his remarks, Abdulkadir-Jobe said the decision to empower another batch of Women was borne out of his commitment to empower them for self-reliance.

He also said about 4, 000 women from the constituency were earlier empowered with cash and other working tools to enable them establish businesses.

He urged women and other eligible voters in the area to vote President Mohammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure continuity of good governance in the state and the country at large.