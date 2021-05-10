Buhari congratulates designer of National Flag Michael Akinkunmi at 85
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Michael Akinkunmi, on his 85th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with designer of the National Flag, “whose creativity and patriotism remain remarkable.“
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
According to him, such values include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and humanity.
The president prayed that God would grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng