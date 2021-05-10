RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates designer of National Flag Michael Akinkunmi at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Michael Akinkunmi, on his 85th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with designer of the National Flag, “whose creativity and patriotism remain remarkable.“

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari] Pulse Nigeria

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari affirmed that Akinkunmi, who is an honorary Life Presidential Adviser, upholds the values that every citizen should emulate for nation building.

According to him, such values include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and humanity.

The president prayed that God would grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.

