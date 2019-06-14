The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde may lift the ban he placed on the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the state anytime soon.

The plan to lift the ban was announced on Friday, June 14, 2019, by Alhaji Nojeem Yasin, the National President of the union.

Yasin said this while addressing newsmen after leading the state and national leaders of the union to a meeting with the Governor at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to TheNation, the Union President said Governor Makinde has assured the union leaders of his willingness to lift the ban provided the union members are ready to maintain peace in the state.

Yasin said, “My mission in the state is to see the governor on the situation of our Union in the state and His Excellency has said that he did not proscribe the union on its own but that he did it in the interest of peace in Oyo state because there is a threat to the security of lives and property in the state and that was why he had to proscribe the union.

“He has asked me to go and meet our members and assure him that our members in Oyo state will remain in peace and they will not cause violence or hinder the movement of people of Oyo state and by the time I do that, he is ready to lift the ban on our activities.

“The governor even said if I can do it today (Friday) and give him the assurance today, he will unban it. There are no terms and or condition attached to the lifting of the ban other than for us to go and work things out with our rank and file and entire union membership and make sure that we assure him that there is going to be peace and that by the time we do that, he will unban our activities.

Confirming the development, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the state security chiefs were present at the meeting, adding that they explained the security situation of the NURTW to the union president and his team.

He added that the union agreed with the security chiefs that maintenance of peace and security is non-negotiable in the state.

Adisa went on to say the governor is ready to lift the ban so long the union members in the state are ready to maintain peace among their members.

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Governor Makinde proscribed NURTW activities in Oyo State, two days after his inauguration.

The proscription came following pockets of violence and leadership tussle between the members of the union.