Lawan’s message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several shops and other property were destroyed in the fire incident at Kasuwar Jagol, a major mobile phone market in the city.

Lawan sympathised with the state government, the traders and the artisans, who lost their valuables to the unfortunate incident.

He commended the personnel of the state fire service for their prompt intervention to salvage the situation.

The senate president also commended the announcement by the state government that it would investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident in order to forestall a recurrence.

He called on government and other charitable Nigerians to offer support for the victims to aid their quick recovery from the disaster.