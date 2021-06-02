‘What is your agenda?’, Lai Mohammed says Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is suspicious

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, while being briefed on the spate of attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country, the president said “those misbehaving in certain parts of the country” were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later,” he said.

The reference to civil war triggered outrage on social media as many Nigerians reported the tweet.

While social media users condemned the President’s reaction to secessionists' agitation, Twitter took down the civil war part of the tweet, saying "This tweet violated the Twitter Rules."

Reacting to the removal of Buhari’s tweet, Mohammed said the mission of the social media platform in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister questioned why the social media platform retains the “violent tweets Nnamdi Kanu has been sending” and took down Buhari’s tweet.

Mohammed also said that Twitter supported and funded #EndSARS protests in Nigeria but regarded demonstrations at the Capitol in the United States as an insurrection.

The minister said, “The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspect. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets Nnamdi Kanu has been sending? The same Twitter during the #EndSARS programme was funding #EndSARS protesters, It was the first to close the account of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“When people were burning police stations and killing policemen in Nigeria during #EndSARS, for Twitter, it was about the right to protest. But when a similar thing happened in the Capitol, it became an insurrection. We are not going to be fooled by anybody, we have a country to rule, and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter’s mission in Nigeria, citing those examples is very suspect. What is their agenda?”