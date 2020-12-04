The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Friday in Lagos at a meeting with Title Editors of Nigeria Newspapers.

The minister, who was responding to a question on alleged arrest of some #EndSARS protesters and sponsors, said nobody is above investigation or prosecution.

“Being a member of #EndSARS protest does not grant you immunity if you have committed any crime against the land. The key thing is that you must be treated according to the laws.

“Even those whose accounts were frozen, the Central Bank of Nigeria went to court to seek permission to freeze the accounts. I am also aware that some of them whose international passports were seized had been returned.

“None can stop the government from investigating anybody, including #EndSARS protesters. Whoever you are and whatever you are doing, you must not take the laws into your hands.

“You must follow the due process because where your rights end is where someone else’s rights start,” he said.

Mohammed said there was no clampdown on the protesters and their supporters, adding that government is following the due process in the investigations being carried out.