Danladi cried out during a courtesy visit to Compt. Mohammed Garba, the newly posted Border Drill Sector Coordinator, Sector 3, Ilorin, on Monday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Custom Service, Mr Zackary Chado, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

“Danladi who was accompanied by Chairman, House Committee on Education and Human Capital Development, Hon. Mohammed Baba-Salihu, expressed concern over the hardship of getting easy access to fuel.

“The hardship is being faced by four districts of Baruten Local Government Area, namely Ilesha, Baruba, Okuta and Chikanda axis,” it said.

According to the statement, the speaker appealed to the Sector Coordinator to reconsider the decision of fuel supply to the affected border communities, adding that a litre of petrol now costs about N300.

“The Speaker said that the decision was making the lives of his people very uncomfortable and the hardship was gradually becoming unbearable.”

It stated that Compt. Mohammed expressed satisfaction on the Speaker’s open mindedness by coming forward to chart a way forward for his people.

“It means that the man is a great leader, who is concerned about his people.

“He explained that partial border closure was not to witch-hunt or obstruct any legal businesses or community, but to prevent illegal exportation of petroleum products

“The idea was to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and all other prohibited goods.

“It is also to enable the neighboring countries to obey the ECOWAS protocol,” he said.

The Comptroller who was posted from Seme Area Command to Sector 3, Ilorin, said that Nigeria Customs Service was just an implementer of federal government policies.

He however advised the state government should channel their grievances through the appropriate quarters.

“The Comptroller concluded that he will soon be visiting the border communities, and during which he will use the opportunity to meet with those who are into the illegitimate act.

“He added that he would not rest on its oars, particularly at this period of the national challenge,” the statement added.

He noted that there were myriad of irregular migration and trans-border crimes, such as smuggling of small arms and light weapons, petroleum products, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism, among others.

The customs official said that all the above atrocities must be tackled in national interest and that was what informed the federal government to close the borders.