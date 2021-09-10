Kebbi distributes computers to secondary schools to prevent drug abuse

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Unplugged Training Programme is a school-based drug prevention programme initiated by the present administration in the state, with a view to curtailing the menace of drug abuse and other crimes amongst youths.

Speaking on behalf of members of the Kebbi State Taskforce Committee on Drug Control, Alhaji Muhammad Kabiru-Dabai, who supervised the distribution of the computers, commended the state government for its commitment to the fight against drug abuse and other illicit acts in the state.

He said the computers were procured to enable the teachers, who had undergone the Unplugged Programme, to remain up to date with current trends related to drug abuse control and crime prevention.