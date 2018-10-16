Pulse.ng logo
Kayode Fayemi sworn in as Ekiti Governor

Kayode Fayemi sworn-in as Governor of Ekiti state

The former minister of solid minerals, Kayode Fayemi, was sworn in as Governor on Tuesday at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi appoints wife as chairperson of inauguration committee play

Dr Kayode Fayemi

(Punch)

Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been sworn in as the new Governor of Ekiti.

The former minister of solid minerals was sworn in on Tuesday 16 October 2018 at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi defeated the former deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election held on 14 of July.

The Inauguration ceremony of the new Governor who succeeds Ayodele Fayose was attended by prominent APC members and Governors.

Among the guest present at the ceremony were, the former chairman of APC, John Oyegun, Former Senate president, Ken Nnamani and the APC gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also on the guest list is the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, his CounterPath from Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and M.A Abubakar of Bauchi state.

The 53-year old will be governing the state for the second term.

 

