Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Saturday while meeting with journalists, at the Government House, Kano.

He said there was the need to tackle COVID-19 with all seriousness, noting that non- compliance to safety protocols had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus.

Ganduje said the state government had held a meeting with relevant agencies to find a template on how the compliance would be enforced.

“Enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 protocols would soon come up in the state. People should comply for the health of the citizenry.

“The state task force on COVID-19 held a meeting with security agencies to embark on the enforcement to ensure that members of the society do comply for optimum result,” he said.

The governor said that the vanguards would include security agencies, the paramilitary and non-governmental organisations.

He called on the mass media to continue to enlighten the public on the dangers of the pandemic.

“We are very happy that you are cooperating with the state government in this fight,” he said.

The governor, who also met with private school proprietors, urged them to complement government efforts in curbing the menace in their respective schools.

Ganduje commended the proprietors for their cooperation so far.

“We are very happy that you are cooperating with the state government in this fight, and we will give you all the support,” he added.