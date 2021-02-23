The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, (KSADP), has said that it would conduct a livestock census in the state, with a view to obtaining updated information on livestock numbers, products and production systems.

Ameen Yassar, the project's communication specialist, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Kano.

According to the statement, The State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Muhammad, announced this when he received the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, in his office.

Muhammad said that the survey was very important as a source of data needed for the formulation and implementation of the livestock productivity enhancement component of the project.

He explained that the project would seek the support of the Dakar-based financial and management consulting firm, Africa Consulting and Trading (ACT Afrique Group), to carry out a thorough job.

"Livestock plays a very important role in agriculture in this part of the country, but unfortunately, the data we have on livestock is obsolete and unreliable.

"Therefore, we need accurate information and statistics to guide us on the design and implementation of our livestock productivity and enhancement initiatives," he stressed.

Among other things, the Project Coordinator explained that the KSADP would focus on grazing reserves development, diary production, commercial and small scale fodder production, cattle insemination, annual vaccination, and beef development.

He explained that the project, through multiple interventions, would support the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in the implementation of its RUGA initiative, especially now that pastoralists had begun returning to the North, following developments in some parts of the country.

Earlier, the National Project Coordinator, (L-PRES), Mrs. Lai-Solarin, said she was in Kano to discuss collaboration with the KSADP Project Management Unit, in the areas of pasture development, artificial insemination, milk collection and training of pastoralists.

She suggested the creation of an innovation platform to facilitate synergy between projects concerned with livestock development.

Lai-Solarin pointed out that doing so would ensure project sustainability and avoidance of duplicity as well as wastage of resources.

The National coordinator advised the KSADP Project Management Unit to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to achieve the desired results.

She also commended Governor Ganduje for ensuring a strong management team that had demonstrated resolve towards achieving the project's objectives.