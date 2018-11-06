Pulse.ng logo
Kano House of Assembly committee vows to continue Ganduje probe

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi announced the committee‘s decision on Tuesday in Kano.

  Published:
The seven-man committee set-up by the Kano State House of Assembly to investigate the alleged bribery video clips against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to continue with its assignment despite the court order. play

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje

(Faces International Magazine )

The seven-man committee set-up by the Kano State House of Assembly to investigate the alleged bribery video clips against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to continue with its assignment despite the court order.

The Chairman of the committee, and member representing Kano Municipal, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi announced the committee‘s decision on Tuesday in Kano while briefing newsmen on the court order.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that a State High Court in Kano on Monday, Nov. 5, issued an order which stopped the committee from investigating Ganduje.

NAN reports that the order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair, National Coordinator of a Non-governmental Organisation, Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria that the Assembly has no right to investigate the matter.

According to Danagundi, the judgement did not state that the committee should stop the investigation, but rather advised the committee to maintain its status-co but not to stop the investigation‘’.

The committee chairman said the committee will definitely maintain the status-co and continue with its investigation as permitted by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Ganduje's bribery scandal does not concern Buhari - Presidency

He added that the committee also has the rights to continue with the investigation as provided by the laws of the Assembly.

‘’We will continue with the investigation, and also we are ready to present our facts to the court on Monday, untill we are proved wrong," he said.

According to him, the next stage to take by the committee on the investigation is the forensic analysis of the alleged bribery video clips.

