The Kaduna State House of Assembly says it will pass the Whistleblower Protection Bill and the Anti-corruption Bill by next week, as part of commitment to open governance in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Malam Aminu Shagali, made the disclosure at the opening of a meeting with relevant stakeholders on “Open Government Partnership (OPG)” in Kaduna on Thursday.

The meeting, supported by DFID-Supported Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), was organised for people of the state to engage OGP community on the status of the state’s Action Plan and the journey so far.

Shagali, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, explained that the effort was to help open governance in Kaduna State to strengthen transparency and accountability.

“As representatives of the people, we have a duty to make necessary legislation that will aid open government process with a view to carry the people along and make their voice count.

“The whistleblower bill, when passed will provide a cover and protect people who provide information on anomalies and unlawful conduct by persons, public officials and corporate bodies in the state.

“The anti-corruption bill will also help in the fight against all forms of corruption in the state,” he said.

The Speaker said that Freedom of Information Bill will also be passed in the state in no distant time.

He restated the support of the legislative arm of government in the state in ensuring inclusion, transparency and accountability in governance with a view to improve the lot of the people.

He urged Kaduna citizens to take advantage of the OGP to make their voice count in demanding for better services from government intervention.