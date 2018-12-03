Shehu Sani asks Buhari, Osinbajo to reveal more details about 'Jubril' controversy

news

Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal the names of people who were desperate to become vice president while he was ill.

The senator made the call following the president's reaction on the claim that he was dead and someone known as Jubril from Sudan is impersonating him.

President Buhari while responding to questions in Poland on Sunday, December 2, refuted the claim.

He was quoted to have said, "A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice- President (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo) to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead.

"That embarrassed him (Osinbajo) a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing."

Shehu Sani took to his Twitter account to urge the president to reveal the desperate people who were begging Osinbajo to make them his vice president while he was ill.

He wrote, "The President and the vice should have the courage to reveal the name of THAT very person who was desperate to be Vice President when the President went on health vacation in the UK. Else, Nigerians will have to wait for memoirs in years to come, when the nation would have moved on."

How it started

According to reports, the Buhari clone story started when he returned from one of his periodic medical trips to London.

Nnamdi Kanu, the exiled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), told his followers that the President had died in London.

The IPOB leader also claimed that a body double known as Jubril from Sudan was hired and trained by Buhari's handlers to take his place.

FG reacts

The various insinuations prompted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to address the issue.