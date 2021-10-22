RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Ndume says insecurity in Nigeria is going down

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, has said that insecurity in Nigeria is reducing with hope that it will completely be eliminated.

Senator Ali Ndume/channelstv

Ndume, representing Borno South, said while fielding questions from journalists after the turbaning of All Progressives Congress national chairmanship aspirant, Malam Saliu Mustapha, as the new Turaki of Ilorin on Friday.

“Insecurity is going down, it is not eliminated. Normally this kind of a thing is not something that you will just say it is all-over,” he said.

The former majority leader said that the federal government is doing well and doing its best to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

Speaking after his turbaning, Mustapha said that he was delighted to be recognised and the honour would spur him to contribute more to his community.

He thanked members of the Ilorin Emirate and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, for the honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi and Deputy Gov. Edward Onoja of Kogi, were among dignitaries that attended the event with display of horse ride and cultural display.

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG says 74,413 jobs have been created through environmental projects

Customs intercepts live ammunition, other items worth N723m

Soldiers engage gunmen in shootout in Ekiti, rescue 6 abductees

Atiku says Nigeria not serious about fighting 'irresponsible', 'ill-trained' Boko Haram

Senator Ndume says insecurity in Nigeria is going down

Federal government says some countries have been working with Nnamdi Kanu

Buhari tasks Ogoni leaders on protection of national assets

TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

