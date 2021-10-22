“Insecurity is going down, it is not eliminated. Normally this kind of a thing is not something that you will just say it is all-over,” he said.

The former majority leader said that the federal government is doing well and doing its best to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

Speaking after his turbaning, Mustapha said that he was delighted to be recognised and the honour would spur him to contribute more to his community.

He thanked members of the Ilorin Emirate and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, for the honour.