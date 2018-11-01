INEC says over 1.5m PVCs collected in Edo

news

A of total of 1,519,350 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) have been collected by registered voters in Edo ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.

Alex-Hart said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin received 1,992,826 PVCs from the commission’s headquarters for registered voters in the state.

He said that the figure received from the commission’s headquarters represented the total registered number of voters in the state from 2011 to date.

The REC however said 473,476 PVCs had yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

According to him, the continued voter education and sensitisation by INEC was yielding results in the state, adding that registered voters’ turnout for PVC collection was impressive.

Alex–Hart further said that the commission had also commenced the sensitisation of eligible voters and all the stakeholders against vote buying.

”To achieve this, we have started sanitising the electorate through the churches, motor parks and worship centres among others.

”The commission has also given the responsibility to apprehend and prosecute whoever that is caught buying votes during elections,” he said.