Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

INEC says over 1.5m PVCs collected in Edo

INEC says over 1.5m PVCs collected in Edo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekends from Aug play INEC says over 1.5m PVCs collected in Edo (Daily Post)

A of total of 1,519,350 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) have been collected by registered voters in Edo ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.

Alex-Hart said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin received 1,992,826 PVCs from the commission’s headquarters for registered voters in the state.

He said that the figure received from the commission’s headquarters represented the total registered number of voters in the state from 2011 to date.

The REC however said 473,476 PVCs had yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

According to him, the continued voter education and sensitisation by INEC was yielding results in the state, adding that registered voters’ turnout for PVC collection was impressive.

Alex–Hart further said that the commission had also commenced the sensitisation of eligible voters and all the stakeholders against vote buying.

To achieve this, we have started sanitising the electorate through the churches, motor parks and worship centres among others.

”The commission has also given the responsibility to apprehend and prosecute whoever that is caught buying votes during elections,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
3 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Pulse Blogger Osun Election: Davido’s Influence Signifies Hope For Youths In Nigerian Politics
Osun Rerun PDP candidate, Adeleke, rejects result as APC commends electorate
2019: Atiku can’t beat Buhari – Tony Momoh
Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATES)
Osun Election INEC says 435,015 registered voters yet to collect PVCs
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
171, 163 PVCs unclaimed in Akwa Ibom says INEC official
INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands
2019: AU to deploy election observers to Nigeria

Local

Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police officers
Aisha Buhari hosts artistes in support of president’s change agenda
PDP chieftain lauds South-South Govs for maintaining regional peace
PDP chieftain lauds South-South Govs for maintaining regional peace
X
Advertisement