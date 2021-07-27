IGP Baba approves posting, redeployment of 24 new AIGs

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mba said the posting and redeployment was in line with the new manpower development policy of the force.

According to him, the postings are as follows: Zaki Ahmed, Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters; Mustapha Dandaura, Zone 4, Makurdi; Dansuki Galadanchi, Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters; and Okon Ene, Zone-17, Akure.

Others are Usman Nagogo, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters; Bala Ciroma, Zone-7, Abuja; Adeleke Bode, Zone-9, Umuahia; Muri Musa, Zone-13, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka; and Lawal Tanko, Commandant, Police Academy, Kano.

Also affected are Usman Belel, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Lagos; Adebola Longe, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters; Musa Adze, Investment, Force Headquarters; and Philip Maku, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Force Headquarters.

Others include Usman Gonna, Zone-6, Calabar; Adamu Usman, Cooperative; Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Zone-3, Yola; Ahmed Azare, Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters; Maigana Sani, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna; Audu Madaki, Zone-12, Bauchi; and John Amadi, Maritime, Lagos.

Others are Ede Ekpeji, Zone-8, Lokoja; Mohammed Bagega, Armament, Force Headquarters; Bello Makwashi, Zone-15, Maiduguri; and Balarabe Abubakar, Works, Force Headquarters,” he said.

He said the posting and redeployment of the senior police officers would further help in driving the new policing vision.

Mba said the idea was targeted at improving policing services and effectively responding to security threats in the country.