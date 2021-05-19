Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze

Mr Cornelius Ali, INEC’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki, said the hoodlums set all the offices ablaze and burnt generating sets, voting cubicles and other vital materials.

He said that management of the commission had undertaken assessment visits to the affected offices with a view to ascertaining levels of destruction.

He, however, allayed fears that the attack might jeopardise the forthcoming continuous voter registration exercise slated for June.

“Early this morning, we got a report that some persons have attacked and set our local government area offices in Ezza North and Izzi local government areas ablaze, destroying valuables belonging to the commission.

“When we got there, we saw that buildings housing our offices have been razed while generators, cubicles and other INEC materials in these offices have been completely destroyed,” Ali said.

The spokesperson said the arsonists had inflicted heavy loss on the commission but noted that the attack won’t deter it from carrying out its statutory responsibilities to the people.