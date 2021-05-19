RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arsonists have attacked three offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi and set them ablaze on on early hours of Wednesday.

Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze. [INEC]
Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

The offices are located at Ezza North and Izzi local government areas of the state respectively .

Recommended articles

Mr Cornelius Ali, INEC’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki, said the hoodlums set all the offices ablaze and burnt generating sets, voting cubicles and other vital materials.

He said that management of the commission had undertaken assessment visits to the affected offices with a view to ascertaining levels of destruction.

ALSO READ: 6 INEC offices burnt in 3 weeks

He, however, allayed fears that the attack might jeopardise the forthcoming continuous voter registration exercise slated for June.

Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze. [INEC]
Hoodlums set INEC’s offices in Ebonyi ablaze. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

“Early this morning, we got a report that some persons have attacked and set our local government area offices in Ezza North and Izzi local government areas ablaze, destroying valuables belonging to the commission.

“When we got there, we saw that buildings housing our offices have been razed while generators, cubicles and other INEC materials in these offices have been completely destroyed,” Ali said.

The spokesperson said the arsonists had inflicted heavy loss on the commission but noted that the attack won’t deter it from carrying out its statutory responsibilities to the people.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi, said that she was very busy to talk to the media.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori