This was contained in a press release by the embassy and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The High Commissioner who received the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at Kumasi International Airport in Ghana, said Nigeria has continued to tap from the wisdom of traditional rulers in the developmental efforts of government at all levels.

NAN reports that Emir Sanusi was in Ghana to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the ascension to the golden throne of the Asantenene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paramount ruler of the Ashante Kindom, held on Sunday.

Also at the celebration held in Kumasi, were former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo, President Nana AKufo-Addo of Ghana and former Ghanaian Presidents John Kuffuor and John Mahama.

Abikoye also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his ”infrastructural development efforts.”

He stressed that the Federal Government was doing a great work in the power and other critical sectors of the economy in order to make Nigeria one of the frontline economies in the world.

Abikoye tasks Nigerians in diaspora and those at home to continue to join hands with the Federal Government to move Nigeria to the next level of growth and development.

His words: ”Mr President has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he has all it takes to move Nigeria to the next level, therefore, Nigerians in diaspora and those at home should continue to give him maximum support.”