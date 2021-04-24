Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s country home ablaze after killing security aides

According to Punch, the gunmen who invaded the governor’s village house in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Saturday, April 24, 2021, killed two security men on duty before torching it.

It was also reported that one of the security men killed was an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Witnesses said cars parked at the compound and part of the building were affected by the fire.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said two security men at the governor’s house lost their lives during the attack.

Emelumba said, “It is true, but the information is not still clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.”