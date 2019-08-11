A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo quoted Oyetola as giving the admonishment when he addressed some youths shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

The governor also warned the youths to abstain from acts capable of undermining their potentials to become great in life.

He said youths could still get rich and be comfortable by engaging in legitimate businesses.

Oyetola, who emphasised the need for youths to be hardworking so as to be productive, also urged them to shun social vices such cyber-crime, kidnapping and robbery among others.

He advocated the need for youths to toe the path of greatness by striving hard to accomplish the visions and dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“My advice to the youths is that they should have the fear of God, those that are in school should face their studies.

“Those learning one vocation or the other are urged to remain committed and steadfast in their chosen fields.

“The time is now for our youths to see their future as being important than their present, I implore them to face whatever they do and do it very well to excel in life.

“I want our youths to shun things capable of undermining their future. They must do away with things that can lure them to destruction.

“Our youths should abstain from the syndrome of ‘getting-rich-quick’, they should rather pursue virtues that can make them become worthy leaders and good ambassadors of their family, state and nation at large.

“I want them to take their education seriously, education is the only legacy that can take one to one’s desired place in life.

“We can still get to where we want to be if we have the fear of God and pursue our ambition legitimately,” the governor said.

The governor also stressed the need for Muslims to continue to imbibe the lessons of the Eid-el-Kabir by holding on to faith in God.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for being supportive of the administration so far, promising not to disappoint them.

“First of all, we must thank Almighty Allah that makes it possible for us to be here to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“Last year, I was still in the process of contesting the election, but today, I thank God that I am here as the governor of this state.

“I thank the people of this state for their unflinching support and prayers as I wish them happy celebrations.

“My message to our people is that they should always continue to imbibe the lessons of the celebration and they should have absolute faith in the Almighty God.

“Once one has faith, he or she can surmount any problem in life. Osun is known for peace, and I want the peace to continue to reign in the state, ” the governor said