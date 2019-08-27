A statement by Mr Mohammed Onogu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Lokoja on Tuesday, quoted Bello as describing the death of the three family members as an act of the Almighty God.

”The successive passing away of Alhaji Dangote’s Cousin, Mallam Madugu Dantata; Uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata, and Relation, Alhaji Saidu Fanta, was an act of Almighty Allah for Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Llayi Raji’un.

”These great members of your family will be remembered for their contributions to the country’s economy, nation-building and their commitments to the service of Allah and humanity in general,” Bello said in a condolence message he personally signed and addressed to Dangote.

Bello also on ehalf of the government and people of Kogi, similarly commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the demise of their illustrious sons, and the unbearable pain it had caused them.

The governor then prayed the Almighty Allah to grant peace to the departed souls and wished the entire bereaved family and friends the fortitude to bear the great losses.