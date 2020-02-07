Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, has disclosed that the recruitment forms for the Southwest's security outfit, Operation Amotekun, will be rolled out next week.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, the Ondo governor said although the recruitment for the operation has begun, forms are yet to be made available.

“We are yet to issue out forms and if there is any form that is out now in Ondo State, it is illegal. We have drafted the forms but we have not issued them out.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with Southwest governors to sort out issues surrounding Amotekun. The meeting also had in attendance -the AGF, Abubakar Malami, and the IGP, Mohammed Adamu. [Laolu Akande/Twitter]

“The forms would be out next week. What we want to do is to first recruit. After the recruitment, we will issue out the forms," Akeredolu was quoted as saying.

He added that all the traditional rulers and community leaders in Ondo would be made to sign as guarantors of whoever is seeking to be recruited into the Amotekun security system.

Following the launch of Operation Amotekun on Thursday, January 9, 2019, Abubakar Malami, who is the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had described the outfit as illegal, saying security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

The federal government later reached an agreement with Southwest governors on the controversial security outfit established to tackle banditry and other security threats in the region.

At a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the governors agreed with the federal government to draw up a legal framework for Amotekun, which Akeredolu said will help resolve all 'burning issues' surrounding the security network.