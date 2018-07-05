Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing

news

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Thursday reiterated the commitment of his administration to bridge the housing gap in the state.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure during the ground breaking event of N45 billion Sunprime GRA Housing Estate, at Abo-Asaakin community.

He said this would be done through robust housing policies programmes and establishment of Government Reserved Areas (GRA) and Estates.

He explained that his administration was happy to start the project because easy access to affordable housing was one of the cardinal programmes for the good of the people.

“I want to assure you all that our government will not depart from this noble path, but with renewed vigour and commitment we will pursue our housing programmes to its logical conclusion.

“We are not oblivious of the staggering statistics of housing deficit in Nigeria and in our state which are already in the public domain.

“Nevertheless, we are working assiduously to address this shortage through institutionalised structures, mortgage financing and private sector funding,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ralph Alabi, Managing Director, Premium and Nelson Ltd, said the company was investing N45 billion into the 87 hectares project for the provision of infrastructural facilities.

He also said the project was aimed at reducing the pressure on the Alagbaka and Ijapo GRA housing estates and housing needs which were over-stretched.

He added that Sunprime GRA was a proposed residential and commercial estate of 881 plots where 775 plots would be for residential purposes.

Also, Mr Boye Oyewunmi, Chairman, Ondo State Investment and Protection Agency (ONDIPA), said the agency was saddled with inviting investors into the state for its socio-economic development.

Represented by Mr Femi Akarakiri, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Oyewumi assured that investors would come for Agric- business, industrialisation and for different services towards boosting the economy of the state.

“But we must also ensure that they have somewhere comfortable for them to live along with inhabitants of the community and citizens of the state."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction was being jointly handled by ONDIPA, a state government agency, and Premium and Nelson Ltd, an engineering company.