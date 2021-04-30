Germany to return hundreds of Benin artifacts stolen by colonial British soldiers

Thousands of artifacts were looted when British forces sacked Benin City during an expedition in 1897, and many of them have been scattered over the world ever since.

In a joint statement on Thursday, April 29, 2021, Germany's Minister of Culture, Monika Gruetters, said the artifacts in German museums will be returned to Nigeria starting from 2022.

"We want to contribute to a common understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of the people who were robbed of their cultural treasures during the times of colonialism," she said.

The Ethnologisches Museum in Berlin has more than 500 historical artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in its collections, mostly bronzes, according to a report by Reuters.

The announcement continues a trend of custodians of stolen and looted artifacts returning them to their places of origin.

The University of Aberdeen last month announced its intention to return to Nigeria a Benin sculpture also stolen by British forces.

The bronze sculpture depicting an Oba of Benin was acquired by the university in 1957, decades after it was looted.

The university said the theft of the sculpture was one of the most notorious examples of the pillaging of cultural treasures associated with 19th century European colonial expansion.