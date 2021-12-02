RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gbajabiamila cautions Nigerians against fake news

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker says citizens all over have become broadcasters and publishers capable of influencing the opinions of many from the quiet of their enclaves.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]
Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news, due to its devastating effects on nation building.

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila gave the advice at a two-day National Conference on Information organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in Abuja on Thursday.

The speaker also charged leaders and followers in the country to combat fake news to keep the unity of the country.

He said that technology tools have made information gathering and dissemination cheaper and faster than it has ever been in the history of the world.

According to him, citizens all over have become broadcasters and publishers capable of influencing the opinions of many from the quiet of their enclaves.

“Nigeria is with diverse cultures and religions, still working towards achieving a more perfect union, hate speech and other forms of misinformation and disinformation can quickly have a devastating real-world effect.

“Therefore, countering misinformation by whatever proper and legal means available is not a theoretical question but a responsibility that goes to the heart of our ability to continue to exist as one nation in peace, unity and prosperity.

“Let us all be aware that in trying to prevent the worst consequences of misinformation and hate speech, there is a danger of going too far in ways that smother the marketplace of ideas and deprive citizens of their free speech rights.

“That would be most unfortunate, and as leaders and government policymakers, we must avoid that outcome by all means,” he said.

He added, “To do that, we must also focus on building legal systems and protocols that support free expression and robust public debate .

”Whilst holding to account those who in service of their narrow interests will seek to subvert our societies and harm our country using choreographed and mischievously curated misinformation.”

The speaker said that information management was central to defeating insecurity and safeguarding the country.

Our laws, systems and practices, and the policies that guide our strategies for information management were written for a world that no longer exists.

“Unfortunately, from the government to the private sector around the globe, there has been failure to recognise this and reluctance to act to fix the problems it portends.

“This is a grave error for us in Nigeria, a country with a dark and documented history of expensive and deadly conflicts considering the faultiness that exist in our society,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, however, commended the committee for organising the conference and drawing

the attention of critical stakeholders on the need to ensure proper management of information.

Earlier, Rep. Olusegun Odebunmi (APC-Oyo) the Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, said that the importance of information management to national development cannot be over-emphasised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila cautions Nigerians against fake news

Gbajabiamila cautions Nigerians against fake news

PDP leaders hold closed-door meeting with Orji Kalu 12 days after Tinubu visited him

PDP leaders hold closed-door meeting with Orji Kalu 12 days after Tinubu visited him

NCS releases names and photos of fleeing inmates after Jos jailbreak

NCS releases names and photos of fleeing inmates after Jos jailbreak

IGP says less than 10% of police officers have befitting barracks accommodation

IGP says less than 10% of police officers have befitting barracks accommodation

Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas

Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]