Management of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti has explained why it decided to increase the institution's acceptance fee increased to N50,000.

According to Punch, Mr Geoffrey Bakji, the institution's Public Relations Officer said the increase was necessitated by the need to provide infrastructure due to the growing population of the school.

Bakji said, “The population of the students is over-stretching the infrastructure, so we want to use the acceptance fees to erect structures that will accommodate the students being admitted.”

He added that the university in 2018 admitted 6,500 fresh students, saying the figure might increase this year.

Meanwhile, the students of the institution recently protested over poor power situation in the university.

The demonstration turned violent as the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who was on tour of area councils in the state was attacked by the students.

Attempt by the police to disperse the protesting students led to the death of one them, who died of gunshot wounds.