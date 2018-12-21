In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday, the Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Paul Guar, said the Corps had strategically placed ambulances in some areas in order to respond to distress calls faster.

“As regards the preparation of the Corps towards Christmas and New Year celebration, we have made interim arrangements.

“We established what is called help areas where ambulances are located.

“These are areas being created for this period to be able to respond to any emergency that may take place along the axis where they are established.

“This is done so that the time for the corps to respond to any emergency or distress call would be swift and short.

“For instance, there is an emergency point at Bayara, there is one before getting to Toro Local Government, one at Gombe road, one at Maiduguri road.

“We also have one at Kano road and we have those that would cover Bauchi metropolis, Tafawa-Balewa, Dass and Bogoro axis,” Guar said.

The commander said that the action was taken based on the operation order for 2018 Christmas and New Year celebration they received from the headquarters.

Gaur, however, explained that the corps was still willing to work with the media and the public in order to get first hand information.

He said such information include those on traffic situation where there was obstruction that may consequently constitute hazard to other road users in the state.

Gaur reiterated that FRSC would not relent in its determination to sensitise road users on safe driving and the need to comply with road rules and regulations in the state.