FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official

A statement signed by Osana Omame, Head Corporate Development and Communications, FRCN, in Abuja on Saturday, said the management of FRCN was not aware that Sowore approached Radio Nigeria for an interview.

The Management of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has said that it never denied the African Action Congress (ACC), Presidential Candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore, airtime on Radio Nigeria on Oct. 18.

“Our attention has been drawn to an allegation on social media that a presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election was denied airtime on Radio Nigeria by the Federal Government.

“The management of FRCN was not aware that Mr Sowore approached Radio Nigeria for any interview.

“However, on inquiry, we discovered that Mr Sowore, through his aide had attempted to access our airtime through one of our reporters.

“When the reporter approached the relevant authorities, she was instructed to ask the candidate to come for pre-recording of the interview on a date to be scheduled.

“At no time did anybody in Radio Nigeria arrange with Mr Sowore or his aides to come for an interview by 4p.m on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, besides, 4p.m is the time for our news bulletin, a 30 minute programme.’’

Omame said that the news directorate of Radio Nigeria does not have any one hour personality interview programme, therefore, no reporter in the organisation could have arranged for a one hour interview with anybody.

Omame also noted that campaigns for 2019 presidential election would commence on Nov. 18 and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned against untimely campaigns.

According to Omame, consequently, any interview conducted with any candidate now could only be recorded and used at the appropriate time.

“Let me place on record that the Federal Government does not interfere in the day to day operations of the FRCN.

“It is therefore preposterous and baseless for anyone to claim that President Muhammadu Buhari or any official of the government barred his arranged interview with Radio Nigeria.

“We in Radio Nigeria, are always committed to our motto, which is ‘’Uplifting the People and Uniting the Nation.’’

Omame said had Sawore tweeted: FLASH: Bigwigs at Radio Nigeria (FRCN)@frcnnews@radionigeria today cancelled my 4p.m interview at the Radio station in Abuja after they belatedly found out I was the one and that standing “orders from above” forbids me on live radio. We will #takeitback through #sowore2019” 

