FG urges developed countries to redeem $100bn pledge to Nigeria, others

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDC is at the heart of the Paris Agreement on climate.

NDC embodies efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Abubakar said that Nigeria’s NDC was projected based on five per cent annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase.

He said the country unfortunately was not able to attain up to 2.5 per cent steady GDP increase annually amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also seek for more support through UN agencies in implementing environmental activities in the country.

“We are seeking for a support to the United Nations Environment Programme to address Ogoni Clean-Up projects which President Muhammadu Buhari is working on.

“The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation should put more effort in supporting activities of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria.

“The support will enable the country implement our activities and projects effectively.

“We are hoping that at the end, there will be qualitative support in terms of finance and technology transfer to support Nigeria’s energy transition,” Abubakar said.

In her speech, Mohammed urged the ministry to ensure that women, children and youths should always be put at the centre of programmes as they needed to be given adequate attention.

“I also hope to hear from you, honorable minister and the team, on the progress that you have made, to know what we can give to continue our support to Nigeria in its bid for the climate transitions,’’ she said.

Mohammed said that environment sector was paramount in the United Nations agenda for 2030.