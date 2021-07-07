RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG urges developed countries to redeem $100bn pledge to Nigeria, others

The Federal Government has sought support of United Nations (UN) to persuade developed countries to redeem 100 billion dollars pledge made to support developing countries to attain Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target.

Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar. [Daily Post]
Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar. [Daily Post]

Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment said this on Tuesday when UN Deputy Secretary General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDC is at the heart of the Paris Agreement on climate.

NDC embodies efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Abubakar said that Nigeria’s NDC was projected based on five per cent annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase.

He said the country unfortunately was not able to attain up to 2.5 per cent steady GDP increase annually amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also seek for more support through UN agencies in implementing environmental activities in the country.

“We are seeking for a support to the United Nations Environment Programme to address Ogoni Clean-Up projects which President Muhammadu Buhari is working on.

“The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation should put more effort in supporting activities of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria.

“The support will enable the country implement our activities and projects effectively.

“We are hoping that at the end, there will be qualitative support in terms of finance and technology transfer to support Nigeria’s energy transition,” Abubakar said.

In her speech, Mohammed urged the ministry to ensure that women, children and youths should always be put at the centre of programmes as they needed to be given adequate attention.

“I also hope to hear from you, honorable minister and the team, on the progress that you have made, to know what we can give to continue our support to Nigeria in its bid for the climate transitions,’’ she said.

Mohammed said that environment sector was paramount in the United Nations agenda for 2030.

She commended the ministry for its commitment in addressing some of the environment issues, adding that the effort was a remarkable stride for the country.

