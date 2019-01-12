The Federal Government has reportedly filed a case against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

According to Vanguard, Onnoghen will be formally arraigned before the CCT on Monday, January 14, 2019.

The CJN is being accused of maintaining domiciliary account with an unnamed bank comprising of different foreign currencies.

The report says Onnoghen has also been accused of failing to declare his asset as required by the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

Vanguard reports that the charges have been served to Onnoghen since Friday, January 11, 2019.

The Federal Government also filed a motion against the CJN, calling for him to be removed from office so as not to tamper with proceedings.

Justice Walter Onnoghen was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Buhari on Thursday, November 10, 2016.