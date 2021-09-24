RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence anniversary.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.

”Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” he said

