Kinsmen and members of the Daura family have insisted that nobody can separate president Muhammadu Buhari and his nephew, Mamman Daura, despite the conflict between Aisha Buhari and the Dauras.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Mamman Daura’s younger brother, Usman Daura, said Mallam Daura and President Muhammadu Buhari have come a long way right from their youth.

“Mallam Mamman Daura is the eldest man in our family now. I am his younger brother. The gap between us qualifies him to be my father, despite being my elder brother. But you know Mallam Daura and President Muhammadu Buhari have come a long way right from their youth. Even when President Buhari was the military Head of State in Lagos, they were together. Nobody can separate them.

“If you go to the GRA (Government Reserved Area), where Mallam Mamman has his house in Daura, you will see that his building is next to that of President Buhari. That is how they have been all along. He built his house at GRA even before our father’s death. Our father died on October 3, 1993,” he said.

Describing the relationship between President Buhari and his nephew as a very strong one, Mr Ado Lalu, a Daura-based legal practitioner and lecturer at the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State, said Daura has been very loyal and honest to the President.

Speaking to Punch about the two men, Lalu said, “Mallam Daura has demonstrated that in life, it is good to stand by whoever you believe in. He has shown that he believes in President Muhammadu Buhari, no matter what people say.

“Don’t forget that the two gentlemen were together when they did not even know that they would be popularly known personalities. They grew up together in the same family.

“Mallam Mamman Daura’s offence may be that he has not allowed people to poison his mind against President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also described Daura as a modest man, who supported Buhari when he was ousted from power as military Head of State.

“Mallam Daura was there for him, playing the role expected of true, concerned and responsible relation. He has never disowned President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Although Daura may not like this being said because he is a modest man, I need to let Nigerians know. Long before President Buhari built his house in Kaduna, he was staying in Mallam Mamman Daura’s house there (Kaduna). Unless you are very close to them, you would not believe that they are not from the same mother, this is just to let you know the extent of their closeness. Nobody can separate them.”

Alhaji Muhammed Saleh, the Chairman of Coalition of Associations in Daura, said Mamman Daura is a disciplined and honest gentleman.

“Mallam Mamman Daura is a very simple man. He and President Muhammadu Buhari have come a long way. They are very close. Don’t forget, President Buhari is his nephew and their family is very close. Nobody can come between the President and Mallam Mamman Daura. They are like Siamese twins. They understand each other perfectly, having been together for over 70 years.

“It is a known fact that Mallam Mamman Daura has always been playing the role of a very loyal brother and friend to President Muhammadu Buhari. Daura has also been the last man standing even when others deserted the President. He is doing all these not because he is expecting anything in return from the President. But you know, people say blood is thicker than water. President Muhammadu Buhari is Mamman Daura and Mamman Daura is President Buhari. You cannot separate them.”

Recently, the conflict between the Daura family and Aisha Buhari became public after a video in which she was heard complaining surfaced online.

In the video, the First Lady complained about being locked out of a room and demanded that some people should leave the apartment.

Daura’s daughter, Fatima later revealed that she recorded the video when Aisha was allegedly attacking her.

The Wife of the President later apologised to her family and all Nigerians over her conduct in the viral video.